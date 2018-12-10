Eight pick NDC presidential nomination forms

At the close of the extended deadline for picking of nomination forms, following the intervention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders, eight persons had picked the forms to contest the presidential candidature race.

Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor, a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, told the Ghana News Agency that before the extension for the deadline, those who had picked were former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, Mr Stephen Atubiga, Mr Sylvester Mensah and Mr Alban Bagbin.

He recalled that on Thursday, December 6, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and Alhaji Nurudeen Idrissu picked theirs, whilst Mr Goosie Tanoh picked his at the close of the extended deadline on Saturday, December 8.

The presidential nomination form cost GH¢20,000.00 whilst the revised filing fees is GH¢300,000.00.

Mr Otokunor said two NDC presidential hopefuls; Mr Kojo Bonsu and Mr Elikplim Agbemava, withdrew from the race.

Source: GNA