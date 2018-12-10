Corruption can kill – GACC

Madam Beauty Narteh, Executive Secretary of Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) said corruption could “kill” because it exacerbated poverty and thwarted development.

She said it also undermined the principles of democracy and good governance, which formed the bedrock of modern societies.

Madam Narteh was addressing this year’s International Anti-corruption Day celebration in Ho, on the theme: “United against corruption for development, peace and security”.

“Corruption is an insidious canker that has been cited as one of the plagues to economic growth and the provision of basic services that would offer Ghanaians decent living conditions,” she added.

Madam Narteh said the nation could only win the fight against corruption when all citizens were concerned about issues of corruption and its general impact on society because “corruption is a culture that could only be combated with concerted effort of all stakeholders”

She said when citizens had access to public information on budgets, contracts, foreign agreements or treaties as well as procurement; it would deepen transparency and accountability and urged government to expedite action on the passage of a “credible and robust RTI law”.

Madam Narteh also asked government to urgently give presidential assent to the Witness Protection Bill passed by Parliament on June 26, 2018 and ensure timely passage of the Conduct of Public Officer’s Bill, the Whistleblower Amendment Bill, Companies Amendment Act, effective implementation of the National Anti- Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) as well as other key anti – corruption conventions such as the African Union Convention Against Corruption (AUCAC) and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

Mr. Francis Asong, the Executive Director of Voice Ghana, a member of GACC said when corruption was reduced to its barest minimum and the national purse generously guided, it would result in effective implementation of policies and projects that would benefit all including persons with disabilities.

Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, told Ghana News Agency in an interview on the side line of the celebration that the RTI would help significantly in contributing to the fight against corruption.

He said the fight against corruption required serious attitudinal change and advised parents to inculcate in their children the moral uprightness, which was an essential tool for societal development.

Mr. Eric Oduro Danso, Senior Registrar at the Commission on Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) said the fear of being attacked prevented some complainants from assisting the Commission to investigate alleged cases of corruption.

“CHRAJ is not weak, the problem we have is that people who come to complain don’t follow up and people fear that others will come after them, so the moment they come to report they do not surface again,” he stated.

Mr. Danso said this posed a great challenge to the Commission’s commitment to fighting corruption.

The GACC earlier organised a regional anti- corruption float and public engagements in Ho, in recognition of Ghana’s commemoration of the United Nation’s Anti- corruption Day Celebration.

It was also to increase national awareness on anti -corruption and sensitize the public on the cost of corruption, which formed part of the GACC’s two years anti-corruption project, focused on the punitive measures against corruption and on the theme: “ Strengthening collective action in the fight against corruption in Ghana”.

It was sponsored by Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

Source: GNA