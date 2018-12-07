Police Service launches “Operation Father Christmas” for safe yuletide 

The Ghana Police Service on Thursday launched a special operation exercise designed to offer protection from activities of criminals during and after the yuletide.

The exercise, tagged; “Operation Father Christmas,” expected to last 45 days, was also a confidence building measure to assure all and sundry of their safety and security.

Activities preceding the launch included a ‘Show of Force’ where some selected officers paraded through some principal streets of Accra to make their presence palpable and affirm public confidence.

According to the Police Administration, the operation will involve robust confidence building through a 24-hour police mobile and foot patrol in communities across the country.

Mr David Asante-Apeatu, the Inspector General of Police, launching the operation, said the Police Service had a vision to be a world-class organisation capable of delivering planned, democratic, protective and peaceful services of international standards.

He noted that they had earlier launched the Police Transformation Agenda anchored on the Government’s 13 Strategic Objectives to modernize the Police Service.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said in line with the broader Transformational Agenda, there was an ongoing restructuring of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) to stop the carnage on the roads by ensuring professional conduct of officers.

He said the operation will bring the Police closer to the public and ensure that people celebrated the festive season free from fear of crime and unruly behaviors. “To criminals out there who think Christmas and new year seasons are conducive times to engage in your nefarious activities, re-think: think about your life, think about the name and image of your family and be real to yourself that the Police, with support from sister security agencies, will not relax in our effort to provide security for law abiding citizens,” he said.

The IGP commended the officers for their commitment and dedication to duty and assured them that a lot had been done to address their concerns.

He said, the fire power of the Service will be improved and more vehicles will be received to improve on mobility and enhance operations in 2019.

He urged the public to support the Police Service in its operations during the festive season to make it one of the most peaceful and memorable Yuletides in the nation’s history.

Source: GNA