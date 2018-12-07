Cannabis remains most-used drug in Germany – Report

Cannabis is the illegal drug most often consumed by young and adult Germans, and its potency has increased, according to an annual report released on Friday.

The concentration of the active ingredient in Cannabis buds has reached a new high of 13.1 per cent in Germany, narcotics commissioner Marlene Mortler said in the report.

The street strength of cocaine has also increased, doubling since 2011, according to the German Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (DBDD) who authored the report.

Mortler warned against the consumption of cannabis, particularly among young people.

“Those who smoke cannabis at a young age do themselves damage for their whole lives: memory, concentration and the capacity to perform all decline, depression and schizophrenia can result.”

Source: dpa