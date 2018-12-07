Akufo-Addo pledges to revamp rail sector

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday affirmed his government’s commitment to reviving the railway sector to enable it to play its role in the socio-economic development of the country.

The sector, he stated, was one of the most important in the transformation agenda of the country.

“I am fully convinced that the investments we are going to make in the railway sector will be a catalyst for the socio-economic transformation of the country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he inspected works on the Accra railway construction on the second day of his three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

The President, who was met by a large crowd on his arrival at Kantamanto in the Central Business District of Accra, said his government would build on the railway infrastructure to open up the country for wealth generation.

“And in the process, the railway sector is going to become strong, it is going to become financial and it is going to become independent,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo said the railway project was a national infrastructure that would bring development to the country, thus nothing should impede the progress of the project.

He, therefore, called on those living on the fringes of the railways to relocate for their own safety as the new trains to be deployed on the rail tracks were supersonic and not the slow diesel coaches being utilised currently.

“I want to appeal to all those involved in this sector; from minister through to the leaders of the railway authority and the railway company, workers, staff, everybody, to put your shoulders to the wheel and let us establish a first class railway infrastructure in our country to propel development and growth,” the President said.

Source: GNA