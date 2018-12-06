NDC lowers filing fees for presidential primaries to GH¢300,000

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a reduction in the filing fee for the party’s presidential primaries.

The presidential aspirants would now pay GH¢300,000.00 instead of GH¢400,000.00, representing a cut down of 25 per cent.

This followed the intervention by the party’s Council of Elders.

Eight of the aspirants had petitioned the Council over what they saw as outrageous filing fee fixed by the NEC.

A statement signed by Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, the General Secretary, said “Section Nine” of the guidelines for the presidential primaries, had been amended.

Female contestants would pay GH¢150,000 while Persons with Disabilities would be paying GH¢100,000.

The deadline for picking nomination forms, which closed on Tuesday, December 04, has been extended to Saturday, December 08.

It added that filing of nominations would be done on December 17-18, while vetting of aspirants would be taking place from December 21– 22.

The statement gave the date for balloting as December 22. Any appeals could also be made between December 22-24.

The party would elect its presidential candidate on January 26, 2019 instead of January 19, as earlier announced.

The statement said the Council of Elders would be meeting the petitioners tomorrow, Thursday, to tell them about the decision taken.

It reassured all aspirants of a level playing field to ensure that the outcome of the elections reflected the true wishes and aspirations of the entire membership of the NDC.

Source: GNA