Major Mahama murder trial: State to present fifth witness  

The Prosecution in the trial of the alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, will on Monday, December 17, present the fifth prosecution witness of the state to give evidence in the trial.

When the case was called on Wednesday, Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney told the Court that there has been a report that one of the accused persons was not well and needed to visit the hospital.

Mr Patrick Anim Addo, Counsel for Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima in a further cross-examination of Mr Kojo Nfum, aka Agya Koo asked whether while in the police custody he knew he would be a witness or not.

To which the witness answered in the affirmative.

When asked, what role the Assemblyman played in the murder of the late Major Mahama, the witness said “l did not see him at the scene”.

Mr Anim Addo brought to court a tape measurement to assist the witness distinguish the distance from where the incidence happened and the township of Denkyira-Obuasi and also a drafted map but the court rejected these aids.

Mr Augustine Gyamfi, Counsel for Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor asked the witness, whether he was aware that before the incident the village was attacked by armed robbers, to which Mr Nfum agreed.

The Counsel said “you told the court that Charles Kwaning came to collect the gun from the person shooting the late Major,” the witness affirmed this assertion.

Mr Gyamfi also asked the witness, whether he told the court that Charles Kwaning folded the gun of which the witness confirmed.

Counsel then suggested that the action of Kwaning was to prevent the one shooting to stop of which the witness affirmed it.

All Defence Counsels for the accused persons have ended their cross-examination of the fourth Prosecution witness, the State in the next sitting would introduce a new witness, which would be the fifth out of the fifteen to be called.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at the Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an Officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at the Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi, when on May 29; some residents, who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber, lynched him.

The mob allegedly ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyarko aka Abortion, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The Prosecution, led by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Senior State Attorney, has so far presented the four prosecution witness, who had finished giving their evidence-in-chief and had been cross-examined by defence lawyers in the case.

The Court, presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, later adjourned the hearing.

Source: GNA