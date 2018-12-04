GRA destroys seized prohibited products in Upper East Region

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the Upper East Region has disposed off large quantities of assorted products for violation of import laws.

The items, confiscated from importers, were burnt at the Sherigu landfill site in the Bolgatanga Municipality. They included Cigarettes, Tramadol and other pharmaceutical and chemical products, vinegar, cough syrup, Indian hemp, second hand clothes and shoes, compact discs, drinks among others.

The destruction was collaboratively supervised by stakeholders including the Ghana Standards Authority, the Food and Drugs Authority, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly.

The Principal Revenue Officer in charge of the Zuarungu Preventive Office, Roland Sidiki Alare explained that the destruction was to deter importers and make them comply with the Custom Act to ensure public health and safety.

He said, the Customs Division was determined to ensure that prohibited products did not get onto the market and as such their officers at various border entry points had been sensitized and trained to ensure diligence.

He added that, most goods, particularly drugs illegally smuggled into the country were sold on the open market and the situation posed a threat to public health because many of the dealers were not licensed to do so.

Mr Alare admonished the public especially those interested in dealing in drugs to seek information and advice from the appropriate authorities to enable them abide by the law and ensure public health and safety.

Source: GNA