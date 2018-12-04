Ghana secures AFCON 2019 ticket after Sierra Leone disqualification

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has disqualified Sierra Leone from the ongoing 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

After an Executive Committee meeting last Friday, Africa’s football governing body decided to annul matches involving the Leone Stars.

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), were recently suspended by World’s football governing body, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), following government interference in the organisation and administration of football in the country, as the Lone Stars were unable to honour the qualifiers against Ghana and Kenya.

This decisions means that, Kenya now top the group with seven points followed by Ghana on six points while Ethiopia are bottom of the group with one points.

With two teams qualifying from each group, The Black Stars of Ghana, would battle the Harambee Stars of Kenya for top spot in the last Group F game slated March next year.

CAF is currently looking for the new host of the 2019 AFCON after Cameroon were stripped off the hosting rights.

Source: GNA