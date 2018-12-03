We have managed our economy well – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that his administration have managed Ghana’s economy very well over the last 23 months, leading to significant macro-economic stability and progress in all aspects of national life.

Speaking at the 12th Graduation Ceremony of Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture, at Akropong, Akuapem, in the Eastern Region, he said his government, over the period of stay in office, has worked on strengthening the fundamentals of the economy and put the nation on the path of wealth generation.

“At the halfway stage of my government’s tenure, we have proven, by all accounts, to be good managers of the Ghanaian economy, and we have made significant progress in all aspects of our nation’s life and towards the realisation of the vision of a Ghana beyond Aid,” he said.

Pointing out indicators to buttress his submission, the President referred to the World Bank’s recent announcement of Ghana’s improvement by six places in the ranking on the ease of doing business rank;

He also cited the ‘threat’ by the Paramount Chief of the Tepa Traditional Area to chase out troublemakers with food, instead of stones, because of a bumper harvest in Tepa occasioned by the programme for “Planting for Food and Jobs”, as examples of the results of the prudent management of the economy.

“The story of Benjamin Appiah Larbi and Joshua Ohene, aged 30 and 32 years respectively, who, because of Free SHS, have now gone back to school; the revitalization of the National Health Insurance Scheme which is making the NHIS card work again,” he said, were other examples.

“The employment of some 100,000 young men and women through NABCO; or in bringing relief to the Ghanaian people, and spurring on business and industry, through significant reductions of utility tariffs, contrary to the experience of the previous 8 years which had witnessed only systematic increases in utility tariffs are examples of how positively our policies have impacted positively on the lives of every Ghanaian and in every part of the country.”

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that government, despite those successes, had a lot more to do to put the country onto the path of progress and prosperity.

“That is why I need the support of every Ghanaian, especially the support and prayers of the Church and institutions such as ACI, to help me and my government carry out our mandate successfully,” he added.

Source: GNA