Police investigates KATH, client for alleged issuance of contaminated blood

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has officially commenced investigations into the alleged issuance of contaminated blood to a client by the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

It had so far, questioned and taken preliminary statement from authorities of the Hospital, Ghana’s second largest referral facility, as well as a certain Evans Addo-Kwabla, who in a Facebook post alleged that the Hospital sold two units of blood infested with HIV and Syphilis pathogens to his mum.

The state of the contaminated blood was allegedly discovered after screening at the Kean Health Center, a private medical facility.

Chief Superintendent Peter Baba of the Police Criminals Investigations Department, confirming this to the media in Kumasi, said they had as part of investigations taken samples of the said alleged contaminated blood.

They would undergo forensics at the Laboratory Unit to ascertain their status, he noted.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Hospital in a statement issued, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said “the Chief Executive of KATH has taken a very serious view of the report under reference and has, consequently, set up a five-member committee to investigate the matter”.

“This is to establish the veracity or otherwise of the allegation,” it noted.

The Statement added that, “the allegation under reference is only based on alleged screening test done on the blood at a private clinic, and not on confirmatory tests as required under the protocol for handling such cases”.

It advised the general public to remain calm as everything was being done to ensure speedy investigation into the issue.

Source: GNA