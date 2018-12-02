Registration of vehicles on e-platform to begin in January

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) would, from January 2, 2019, commence the use of an electronic platform to register vehicles.

This is to ensure that the time spent at the DVLA is reduced drastically to prevent overcrowding.

A statement issued by the DVLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said in respect of the above, from December 3 to December 31, 2018, vehicle owners who wish to register their vehicles in 2019 must pursue the following process for the issuance of a new vehicle registration document.

The vehicle owners are to present the vehicles to the Private Vehicle Test Station (PVTS) for inspection, present vehicles to DVLA for customs clearance, technical inspection and identity check.

The DVLA officer would select the appropriate vehicle category and generate an invoice, the statement said.

Payment would then be made at the DVLA from January 2, 2019, and the vehicles would undergo bio-metric capture and a new registration document (Certificate of title, Vehicle Smart Card), number plate and other documents would be issued.

The statement urged vehicle owners to desist from seeking the help of middle men, popularly known as “goro boys” to avoid being swindled.

“Customers are advised to provide their Tax Identification Number (TIN), which is a prerequisite for the registration process,” it said.

Source: GNA