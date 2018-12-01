Super Falcons to pocket $10,000 each winning bonus

Each member of the national female football team of Nigeria, the Super Falcons, will take home $10,000 as winning bonus, should they beat South Africa to win the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), being hosted by Ghana.

The amount, represents 50% increment in the bonuses of the players, as they were originally promised $5,000 each, should they win the finals.

Nigeria would play South Africa, first time finalists in the competition on Saturday, December 1, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr. Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), announced this when he visited the team and had lunch with them at AH Hotel in Accra on Thursday.

Mr. Pannick told the team that, AWCON trophy was important to his administration and urged them to attach the needed importance to the finals on Saturday.

The NFF president commended the team for their resilience, commitment, dedication and the spirit of Nigeria, displayed in the semi-final match against Cameroon.

Onome Ebi, captain of the team, expressed appreciation to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the NFF boss, the media and all Nigerians for believing in the team.

They were grateful to the NFF president for his love and support for the Falcons and promised to bring the cup back to Nigeria in addition to the World Cup.

Source: GNA