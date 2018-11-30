NPP has failed Ghanaians on numerous campaign promises – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for making life uncomfortable for the ordinary Ghanaian due to the government’s harsh socio-economic policies.

The majority of the people, he said, had seen through what the government stood for, saying the increasing general cost of living, rise in fuel prices and fares, as well as import duties testified to the fact that the Party could not deliver on its campaign promises.

“The NPP has lost credibility when it comes to management of the economy,” he observed, and cited the rising public debt and implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS), which was fraught with its own funding challenges.

Former President Mahama, who was addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Bantama in Kumasi, said the only way the citizenry could be free from such hardship was to vote the NPP out in 2020.

“The next general election is about development records,” he insisted, explaining that the electorates were now in a better position to judge between the two parties and their intents for the nation.

The rally was to solicit for votes ahead of the NDC’s flagbearers’ race.

The former President had earlier on addressed delegates at Oforikrom, telling them of his vision when given the nod in the Party’s upcoming race.

He stressed the need for them to close their ranks and always stay together since unity was fundamental for the NDC’s growth.

Former President Mahama was optimistic that the delegates would vote massively for him in order to wrest power from the NPP.

Source: GNA