MTN Ghana appoints Thomas Motlepa new Chief Technical Officer

MTN Ghana, the leading service provider in voice and data services, has appointed Mr Thomas Motlepa as the Chief Technical Officer with the responsibility of managing MTN Ghana’s network, establishing and implementing its technology vision and strategies.

A statement from MTN Ghana said Thomas Motlepa has vast experience in Technology, Networks, Project Management and Information System.

He has over 17 years working experience, having worked in various capacities as a telecoms engineer with MTN Zambia ,Iran, Cameroon, and Nigeria which has the largest network in Africa and Middle East.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Motlepa held various management positions in four MTN operating countries –Zambia, Iran ,Cameroon and Nigeria, including Chief Technical Officer, General Manager Planning, Senior Manager Planning spanning -Network Operations, Network Access, Network Planning and Optimization.

Prior to joining MTN, Thomas worked with Ericsson SA, Telkom SA and SABC.

Through his career, Mr Motlepa has also chalked several successes some of which include the deployment of 2100km of fibre in one year, maintaining No 1 Network in NPS since 2014, leading the team to attain some firsts which include First in the MTN Group to comply with the P10 concept and another first in testing the 4.5G in Zambia.

In Iran and Cameroon, Mr Motlepa was instrumental in the implementation of Managed Services and within three years put in place a switching capacity to support 50 million subscribers and HLR capacity to support 80 million subscribers, a major and significant achievement.

He also worked to achieve the full integration of Msc Blade Cluster and high density BSC in Yaounde.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive officer of MTN said, “As we welcome Thomas and his family to MTN Ghana, I wish to take this opportunity to express my utmost gratitude to Mohammed Rufai for his commitment and technical leadership to MTN Ghana, indeed a lot was achieved during your three year tenure”.

“For your experience and exposure, we are confident of the value Mr Thomas Motlepa brings to the table in leading a formidable team of network technology professionals to deliver on our vision “to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers” and our mission “to make the lives of our customers a whole lot brighter.”

Source: GNA