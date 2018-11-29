Two Nigerians, Ghanaian in court over fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to two Nigerians and a Ghanaian in the sum of GH¢930,000.00 with four sureties each. One of the sureties for each should be justified.

The three denied the various charges of conspiracy to defraud, defrauding by false pretense, money laundering as well as aiding and abetting of crime.

Mr Charles Wilcox Ofori, State Attorney of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) told the court that Victor Manu Enameguno, Kingsley Odjegba are Nigerians who have no business or occupation in Ghana whilst Fauziya Yussif is a Ghanaian.

He said Enameguno, Fauziya and Odjegba between 2016 and 2017 defrauded Maria J. Pizaaro of GH¢536,191.87; and Brunilda J. Rodriguez of GH¢392.781.37 or their equivalent in dollars through the internet under the pretext of establishing joint businesses with them.

The State Attorney said on March 27, this year, EOCO received an intelligence report dated March 1st from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), which indicated that Enameguno and Fauziya are customers of Ecobank, Ghana Limited and had received transfers in the sum of GH¢928,973.24 from the prosecution witnesses in the United States allegedly under false pretences.

Mr Ofori said investigation revealed that the accused acted together with a common purpose to defraud the prosecution witnesses.

Prosecution said preliminary investigations revealed that Odjegba was the final receiver of the funds.

He said Fauziya received a transfer of GH¢536,192.87 from Maria J. Pizarro.

The Prosecution said Fauziya acting together with Enameguno with a common purpose also received funds from Brunilda J. Rodriguez in the sum of GH¢392,781.37 between May 2017 and October 2017.

He said the bank questioned Fauziya and Enameguno about the source and purpose of the monies of which they two told the bank that it was remittances from their stepmothers and that the monies were meant for the construction of a house.

The Prosecution said further intelligence revealed that between January 2017 and October 2017, Fauziya used her account as a conduit to commit these unlawful activities and received a commission from Enameguno.

Mr Ofori said investigation also revealed that on November 5, this year, officials of the National Investment Bank arrested Fauziya when she went to transact business at the bank.

He said during interrogation Fauziya mentioned Enameguno as the main brain behind the alleged crime and when he was arrested he also mentioned Odjegba as his accomplice.

The Prosecution said Enameguno stated that he shared the monies received by Fauziya with Odjegba.

He said Odjegba was arrested on November 7 by the Police and handed over to EOCO officials for investigations.

He said during investigations it was revealed that Enameguno and Fauzuya are in a relationship so the Court presided over by Madam Ruby Naa Aryeetey further ordered that Fauziya should take a pregnancy test and also directed that the three accused should report to the case investigator a day before the next adjourned date.

Source: GNA