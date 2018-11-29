NDC sets January 19 to elect flagbearer as contestants required to pay GH¢400,000 each, plus filing fee of GH¢20,000

The largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), would on Saturday, January 19, 2019, go to the polls to elect their flagbearer for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Contestants are to pay GH¢400,000 each, plus a filing fee of GH¢20,000. However, female candidates would receive a discount of 50 per cent on the filing fee; while persons with disabilities would also get additional rebate.

Announcing the decision at a media conference on Thursday, the General-Secretary of the Party, Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, said the money raised from the candidates would be used to run the election.

More than 10 candidates, including Former President John Dramani Mahama have, indicated their intention to lead the Party.

They are Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament; Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan a former Deputy Finance Minister and Professor Joshua Alabi, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies.

The rest are Mr Sylvester Mensah a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Municipal Chief Executive of Kumasi;

Mr Goosie Tanoh, a cadre; Mr Nurudeen Iddrisu; and Stephen Atubiga.

The primary should have been held by December 7, 2018, thus 24 months before the next general election, in line with the Party’s statutes.

But the postponement of the Delegates’ Conference was to Saturday, November 17, 2018, necessitated the change, which resulted in the Party amending its constitution to reflect the reality on the ground.

The date for the Parliamentary Primary is yet to be announced.

Source: GNA