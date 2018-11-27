Prime Minister of St. Vincent arrives in Ghana

Dr Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Monday, arrived in Accra for a five-day state visit to the country.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia met him on arrival this afternoon at the Kotoka International Airport.

On Tuesday, November 27, Dr Gonsalves would hold discussions with African Caribbean Personalities in Accra, perform a wreath-laying ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, pay a visit to the George Padmore Library and later pay a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, the Seat of Government.

The visiting Prime Minister would hold discussions with Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Minister, Dr Afriyie Owusu Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture and Madam Catherine Abelema Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

On Wednesday, November 28, Dr Gonsalves would pay a historic visit to the Elmina and Cape Coast Castles, the two historic places that played significant roles in the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, which saw thousands of Africans shipped to Europe and Americas to work in sugarcane plantations.

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines would on Thursday, November 29, pay a visit to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and later hold a private discussion with former President John Agyekum Kufour at his private residence in Accra.

Dr Gonsalves would also deliver a public lecture on the theme: “Rebuilding the African-Brazil-Caribbean Movement for Trade, Cultural and Diplomatic Enhancement and Reparation” at the main auditorium of the African University College of Communications (AUCC).

Dr Gonsalves departs Accra on Friday, November 29.

Source: GNA