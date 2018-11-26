Ho dual carriage – So far, so good – Minister

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has described work on the dualization of Ho main roads as “so far, so good,” and commended the contractors for the progress of work.

“The progress is great in three weeks. You have lived up to expectation, trying to finish two lanes to give way to traffic in weeks is commendable,” he said when he toured the stretch and interacted with workers of China Railway No. 5 Engineering Ghana Limited, a construction firm working on the Sokode-Ho dual carriage.

The Regional Minister said the progress of work showed that the project would be done on schedule and commended the media for keeping a “close eye” on the project.

Mr Edward Annan, Regional Director, Urban Roads, said the contractors were done with formation, sub-base and base on sections of the road and fixing drainage on other portions.

He said by February next year, sections of the two lanes would be asphalted and walkways fixed and appealed to officials of utility companies to help relocate utility lines in time, so that progress of work would not be delayed.

The10.5 kilometre project, which started around October 2016, stalled in May last year due to accumulated debt, and the stalled work made the stretch unmotorable with agitations from youth groups and some chiefs in Ho.

Dr. Letsa told journalists recently that work resumed on the road on November 01, this year after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reached an agreement with the construction firm.

The project, estimated at GH¢98 million is expected to manage traffic in Ho and give a face-lift to the Regional capital.

Source: GNA