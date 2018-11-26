Ghana will work – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Sunday expressed confidence that Ghana was on the path to progress and prosperity, saying that “Ghana will make it.”

He said the policies and programmes being implemented by his administration had taken root and would soon lead to a massive transformation of the Ghanaian economy and the living standards of the citizenry.

“I am firm in my view that by the grace of God and through Christ who strengthens me and my government, all the programmes and policies being rolled out, which was once described as overly ambitious and not feasible by some, whether it is of Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District, One Factory, One Village One dam, and the development of our road and rail infrastructure, amongst others, would be implemented to the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” The President said.

“The execution of these policies will help lead us onto the path of progress and prosperity.”

Speaking at the 125th Anniversary Celebration of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra at the Black Star Square, President Akufo-Addo said his administration remained resolute in the determination to transform the Ghanaian economy and put the country on the path of growth and prosperity, and would work at ensuring that all pledges for a better life for the Ghanaian was fulfilled.

“As government, our sacred duty is to help build Ghana, a society founded on the values of equity and fairness and an economy that would bring progress and prosperity to our people, and lift them out of poverty …We can only do so through hard work, animated by a sense of enterprise, creativity and innovation and with the determination to fight corruption in our public life,” he said.

“That is the path that would lead us to the national transformation that we desire, and that is the path my government has been treading over the past 22 months”.

“We are determined to build a self-reliant Ghana, which would look to the proper use of her own resources in providing a dignified standard of living for her people, a Ghana beyond Aid. Ghana will make it, I am confident of that.”

President Akufo-Addo said he would live by the oath he took before assuming office to serve the nation and to improve the living standards of the Ghanaian people.

“I shall, with God’s guidance, continue to do my best to live up to my Oath of Office,” he said, calling on the Church, Christians and other religious bodies to support his government to achieve its mandate.

“Towards the achievement of this goal, government would need the support of this church and indeed of the entire Christian community, as well as all religious people and of all those who believe in the one true God.”

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the contributions of the Catholic Church and the Accra Archdiocese to the development of the country, mentioning particularly the Church’s record of building many educational and health facilities across Ghana, adding; “The Church has grown to become one of the most important institutions in Ghana.”

“Indeed the Catholic Church has built many of the institutions of Ghana and it’s on record to be one of the institutions outside government to have built so many healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics in Ghana. We treasure very much this partnership between State and Church and pray for God’s continuing blessings on the Church,” he said.

He told the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra that “God has not forgotten your work…He will reward you accordingly.”

The Sunday Mass, at the Black Star Square, marked the end of the year-long activities to commemorate the Anniversary that was observed under the theme: “Celebrating 125 Years of Catholic Mission in Accra: Renewing our Commitment to Evangelism.”

The President gave the assurance that the National Cathedral “will be built to the glory and honour of God,” and urged the Catholic Mission in Accra to renew its commitment to evangelism and the work of Christ.

“I urge members of this Church to remember always the last earthly directive of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ who said and I quote “Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you.”

“In so doing, I would ask you to pray for Ghana, for me and the men and women of my team so that God would grant us compassion, courage, strength and wisdom to administer the affairs of this nation to the benefit of the Ghanaian people to the Glory of God.”

Source: GNA