Visa announces mobile payment in Ghana

Digital payments company, Visa, says it has launched a mobile payment service in Ghana. In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com Friday November 23, 2018, Visa announced the new product in partnership with four Ghanaian banks.

According to the release the banks have either enabled Visa on mobile on their mobile banking applications and, or have acquired merchants to be able to accept the service.

CAL Bank, and Zenith Bank customers will access the service via their banking application. Ecobank customers have the USSD and banking application option while GTBank customers will access via USSD. Merchants aggregated through Expresspay will also accept Visa on mobile, the release said.

The release indicates that Visa on mobile is an easy and secure payments solution for Ghanaian customers.

“It allows customers to directly access funds in their bank accounts to pay merchants (person-to-merchant or P2M) or individuals (person-to-person or P2P). The payment goes straight from the consumer’s bank account into the merchant’s account and provides real-time notification to both parties at no cost,” it said.

