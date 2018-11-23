Government to roll out free post-graduate training for resident doctors – Minister

The Ministry of Health is in the process of instituting free post-graduate training for all Resident Medical officers pursuing Specialists programmes, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health has announced.

“This is being done for Ghana to produce enough Specialists to enable the country to become a Medical tourism hub in the sub-region as well as meet global health agenda.”

Mr Agyemang-Manu, who announced this during the graduation of the first Medical Students of the Family Health University College and the Matriculation of Medical and Midwifery fresh students said the Ministry was also finalising its Human Resource Policy to restructure the National Health Insurance to address challenges.

In all, 16 students graduated from the Medical school, while 46 others matriculated from the College with 48 matriculating as Nurse Assistant Clinical Students.

The Health Minister urged them to help to build on core values of; Excellence, Equity, Accountability, Confidentiality, Professionalism and Integrity by putting up their best.

He said government would support every effort by the private sector towards capacity building and increase the number of health professionals and health infrastructure development in the country.

Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, Founder and President of the College said his outfit had the standby vision in advancement of human health within an enclosed society.

He gave the assurance that they would continue to provide services with integrity and higher standards in all their undertakings.

“We will also continue to partner our stakeholders all over the world for better services in the coming days of our work here.”

Amanda Wumbei was adjudged the best graduating student of the Medical College by sweeping seven awards.

Source: GNA