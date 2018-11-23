Ghana is capable of beating any team – Queens coach

Bashiru Hayford, head coach for the senior national female football team, the Black Queens has said, his team has what it takes to beat any opponent in the ongoing African Women’s Cup (AWCON) 2018, despite losing to Mali in the second Group A game.

Coach Hayford noted that, Ghana was ready for Cameroon in the final group game and there was more to play for.

“It has not been easy because the ladies were poised to win our previous game against Mali, but it did not go as planned.

“Now is time to put all those behind us and focus on the job ahead, there is no team at this tournament that is beyond Ghana to beat.

“We have what it takes and we are equal to the task, come Friday we would beat Cameroon,” he said.

According to “him football was all about the team you would meet and my team is not underestimating the Cameroonians, because they are tough and stronger than us, but we will get the results tomorrow”.

Source: GNA