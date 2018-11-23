ANUC collaborating with Zoomlion to establish environmental school

The All Nation University (ANUC) is collaborating with the Zoomlion Waste Management Company to establish Eastern Regional waste recycling plant for the treatment of liquid and solid waste.

The partnership is expected to lead to the establishment of a school of environmental science and agriculture to train experts for the nation and the West African sub-region.

The school would start with courses leading to the award of Bachelor of Engineering in Environmental Science and Bachelor of Engineering in Food Processing Engineering.

This was announced by the President of the All Nation University, Dr Samuel Donkor, at this year’s graduation ceremony held at Koforidua.

He said the university has invested two million dollars in the development of a strong faculty as a way of creating a world class institution and welcomed to the university ten lecturers who benefitted from the university’s scholarship to read their postgraduate degrees in India.

Dr Donkor said the university has acquired the requisite staff and started the documentation for the establishment of a school for graduate studies in 2019.

Mr Joe Mensah, Country Manager of KOSMOS Energy, called on the new graduates to go into the world and make a difference.

He said Ghana and the whole of Africa is blessed with all the resources it needs but what is lacking is the leadership to figure out what exactly is needed to be done and urged the new graduates to provide that leadership wherever they find themselves.

Mr Mensah advised them to continue learning and acquire the necessary experience and exposure which is required to enhance their potentials.

Daasebre Oti Boateng, Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, expressed his appreciation to the efforts of Kosmos Energy to encourage young people to use Information Communication Technology (ICT) to increase agriculture productivity in the country.

He said such efforts would encourage more young people to go into farming.

Source: GNA