UAE unveils a new personal medications law for travellers

Prospective travellers to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are required to comply with a new personal medications law unveiled by the Gulf nation in October this year.

The new law required all tourists and residents entering the UAE with personal medications to seek approval from that country’s Health and Prevention Ministry before arrival.

Persons who flout the new guidelines would have their medications seized at the point of entry.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, announced this at the bi-weekly media briefing, in Accra on Wednesday.

He said prospective travellers were supposed to visit the website- www.mohap.gov.ae and provide the necessary personal medical information.

The Minister explained that the Over the Counter and prescription medicine should not exceed a period of one and three months respectively, while submission of prescription is supposed to be issued by a recognized physician.

Additionally, a traveller is supposed to submit a medical report approved by a health facility, provide copies of Emirates identity cards for residents and passport for visitors as well as confirmation of duration of stay in the country.

He said applications would be reviewed and approved within one working day from Sunday to Thursday, if the requirements, including the documentations were met.

Source: GNA