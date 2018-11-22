Trinity Gas Filling Station operated without permit – EPA

Trinity Gas Filling Station at Krofrom in Kumasi, which exploded on Tuesday, November 20, killing two people, operated without permit.

Mr. Oteng Gyasi, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), confirmed this to journalists and said it was operating illegally.

Its permit was yet to be renewed after it failed to comply with the required safety measures.

Mr. Gyasi added that Trinity was one of the gas filling stations directed by the EPA and National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to halt operations, last year, until the right things were done.

They were found not to be working within the regulatory standards during an audit.

The explosion left many people injured and caused massive destruction to property.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) battled for hours to contain the situation.

