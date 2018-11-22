Roadmap for Dagbon peace presented to government

The Committee of Eminent Chiefs brokering peace in the Dagbon chieftaincy impasse have agreed a roadmap for lasting peace in Yendi, in the Northern Region.

The Committee, after 12 years of deliberations, have concluded that the two faction in the feud- the Abudu and Andani Royal gates- should take turns to bury and hold funerals for the two Chiefs of the gates.

The Committee Chaired by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, presenting the Plan to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday said he would leave no stone unturned to ensure lasting peace in the area.

As per the Roadmap, the Abudu gate would be given access to the Gbewa Palace to perform the final funeral rites of the late Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai according to their customs and traditions.

The funeral rites are expected to last for two weeks and would commence on December 14 and end on December 28, 2018, after which the Abudus would leave the Gbewa Palace peacefully.

Thereafter, the Andani Gate would take turn at the Gbewa Palace to perform the funeral rites of the late Ya Na Yakubu Andani from January 4 to18, 2019.

Both gates are to stay of the Gbewa Royal palace after the burials until when a new Yaa Naa is enskinned.

The arrangement is expected to pave way for processes towards the enskinment of a new Ya Na for the Dagbon Traditional Area.

Otumfuo told President Akufo-Addo that the Roadmap had received the endorsement of the two royal gates, and he would ensure that nothing stands in the way of peace in the Dagbon area.

“No one and nothing would hold Dagbon to ransom. Lasting peace will come to the area,” he said.

Source: GNA