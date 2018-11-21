Ghana and Poland urged to explore business opportunities for mutual gains

Ghana and Poland must collaborate in the energy, food production and processing, telecommunications, the Information and Communication Technology, Defense and other sectors to the benefit and wellbeing of their peoples.

The Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, who has an oversight responsibility for Mrs. Joanna Tarnawska, who stated this, said the mutual experiences shared by the countries with regard to their struggle for independence and victory gave unique grounds for mutual understanding and respect.

This was contained in a speech, read on her behalf, by Mrs. Satyavathi Sackey, Vice President of the Ghana-Poland Friendship Association, at a reception in Accra to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Independence of Poland.

She said having enjoyed cordial bilateral relations since the 1960s, the countries maintained similar views on international issues of common concern, including the need for sustainable development, poverty eradication, environmental protection and the empowerment of women.

“I sincerely hope that this trend would continue in the coming years, especially now, that there is great potential for collaboration in a number of areas, she said.

Touching on the event, Mrs. Tarnawska recalled that a hundred years ago, on November 11th, 1918, Poland was reborn and once again, “assumed its rightful place on the map of Europe after 123 years of oblivion”.

The Polish Nation could at last decide for itself and its future generations,” she stated.

Mrs. Tarnawsky said the struggle, which was and hard fought by soldiers and diplomats alike, resulted in the current independent Poland. “Today, as we live in a united Europe, we may only imagine what immense joy was felt by the witnesses of the memorable event. However, the enthusiasm of our forefathers should be shared by us even presently.”

She noted that as history had shown, independence and the right to choose were never granted once and for all.

“Yet the ability of a nation to unite above all differences to fight for the common good of its people allowed us to survive the hardships and trials of World War II and the dark years behind the iron curtain,” she stated.

The Ambassador observed that the love of the Polish Language and Literature by the citizenry, reverence for Poland’s history, spanning over 800 years, prior to the period of partitions by foreign powers, unified the nation, made it resilient to annihilation and gave incentive to its re-birth as a fully-fledged member of the community of independent nations.

She said it was worth noting that from a difficult past, Poland was now a committed member of alliances as NATO and the EU, and was considered an example of a successful transformation from dictatorship to democracy.

“Not long ago, we were the subject of international assistance and material support, now, we provide aid to countries in need,”Mrs. Tarnawsky said.

“Poland has undergone so many wars during her march towards freedom from her neighbours: Prussia, Russia and Austria, who partitioned and enslaved the country,” said Dr. Enchill Kofi Asare, the Honorary Consul of Ghana to Poland said.

He said because of the gallant men and women, the Republic survived all these atrocities, and after 123 years of occupation, Poland regained its independence.

Dr. Asare noted that Poland, during her struggle for freedom, never had colonies, and only stood by the slogan, “For Your Freedom and Our Freedom.”

He noted that Poland had educated so many students from Ghana and continued to offer scholarships every year to bright and young Ghanaian students.

“Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of independence by Poland is thus also a celebration of independence of all those countries, which gained their independence in the last 100 years, including Ghana,” Dr. Asare said.

The reception was preceded by a walk by members of the Ghana-Poland Friendship Association from the Elwak stadium, through the 37 Military Hospital to Cantonments and back to the El-wak Stadium

Source: GNA