Committee calls for interdiction of 21 police officers

The five-member Fact-Finding Committee, established by the Government to look into the shooting incident at Manso-Nkwanta in the Amansie West District, has recommended the interdiction of the 21 police personnel involved in the incident.

The Committee also recommended that the police officers should be subjected to formal police criminal investigation.

A statement signed by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, in Accra on Monday, said the Committee’s report indicated that there was no fact establishing the deceased persons were armed robbers who engaged in exchange of fire with the Police.

In the interim, Government, in consultation with the families and community leaders, would provide support for dependents of the deceased persons, it said.

The statement assured the public that Government would follow due process in pursuing justice and, thus, called for continued calm and patience pending a conclusive determination of the matter.

Members of the Committee are Justice Obeng Diawuo, Justice of the High Court, Rt. Rev. Prof. Osei-Safo Kantanka, Methodist Bishop, Sheik Ahmed Siedu, Executive Secretary, Office of the Ashanti

Regional Chief Imam, Mr David Adu-Osei, Ashanti Regional BNI Commander, and Mrs Emelia Ayebenu Botchway, Acting Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director.

Government instituted the Fact-Finding Committee following a shooting incident at Manso-Nkwanta of the Ashanti Region on July 17, 2018 resulting in the death of seven persons.

Source: GNA