Germany halts all arms sales to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi case 

Germany is to halt all arms sales to Saudi Arabia in protest at the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including arms supplies that have already been approved, the Economy Ministry in Berlin says.

Berlin previously said it would stop all new applications for arms exports, adding that it would check permits already issued. Attempts to get other EU member states to support the move have been met with rejection, from French President Emmanuel Macron in particular.

A ministry spokesman said on Monday that the government “is taking action on the holders of valid individual permits with the result that at the moment there are no exports from Germany to Saudi Arabia.”

The step is likely to hit the export of 20 patrol boats due for delivery. According to information received by dpa, two of the boats are ready, and the shipyard in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has started work on a further eight.

Source: dpa