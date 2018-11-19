Achieving Ghana beyond Aid is a collective responsibility – Nana Siriboe II

Nana Otuo Siriboe II, has stated that the task of realizing a Ghana Beyond Aid, is a shared responsibility for all stakeholders, particularly the private sector, with government providing direction.

Nana Siriboe II, Chairman of the Council of State and Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Area, who chaired the second Chamber Business Awards ceremony organized by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Accra over the weekend, said the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda of government was the most significant development agenda, whose impact on the Ghanaian economy will be profound and enduring.

Achieving this vision in the near future will however require the support of all stakeholders and involve multiple actors, with government providing direction.

“The role of the private sector in this vision cannot be overemphasized,” he said, and commended the GNCCI for its decision to mobilise the private sector to support the agenda.

He said government was doing its part by empowering the private sector to operate efficiently and profitably by ensuring an enabling business environment.

Nana Siriboe II noted that while awards schemes, meant to recognise and celebrate personalities and businesses that had excelled in thought leadership and innovation, and adhered to professional standards, recent events had led to such awards and winners viewed with skepticism.

“I believe that the criteria and the rigorous processes of selecting award winners by the Chamber has led to the selection of winners who will live up to expectation and be inspiration to others,” he stated.

Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I, President of the GNCCI, in his welcome address, said the awards instituted last year, was to recognize and celebrate businesses that had demonstrated excellence in leadership and innovation towards the socio-economic development of Ghana, was part of the Chamber’s efforts to promote ethical business practices in line with key industry standards.

The theme for the 2018 awards: “Empowering the Private Sector to move Ghana beyond Aid” he said, was in line with government’s agenda of mobilising resources and private sector support towards a self-reliant Ghana, adding that the selection process for the awards, was “firm and fair”.

A total of 36 awards were given on the night across four main categories. The categories were: Business awards comprising 13 sub-categories including agribusiness, manufacturing, hospitality, professional services, road transport and logistics; Personality Awards covering Young Entrepreneur of the year, Chamber Businessman and Business woman of the year; Regional awards comprised seven awards dedicated to businesses that had excelled in their respective branch chambers (Tema, Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Tarkwa and Wa).

President’s awards covered a personality and special award aimed at recognizing the contributions of influential persons and businesses.

“I strongly commend the award nominees and winners for allowing themselves to be scrutinized in line with the criteria,” he said, noting that it was a mark of excellence for businesses to abide by industry standards.

Mr. Robert Ahomka-Lindsey, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, reiterated that businesses were key in light of government’s Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, particularly as the private sector was seen as an engine of growth.

He said it was equally important that organisations that represented the private were the best in class and played the pivotal role they needed to transform the economy.

“…and best in class means you have to celebrate those organizations that are trailblazers, the ones that are carving a path, that are showing the way, and thinking ahead,” he said.

Mr. Daniel McKorley of McDan Shipping Company Limited who won the Chamber Business man of the Year award, speaking on behalf of the award winners, thanked the Chamber for the recognition, stating that the awards were a cue for them to deliver and improve whatever they were doing.

Source: GNA