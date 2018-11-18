We should have scored more than five goals – Queens Coach

Bashiru Hayford, head coach for the female national team has said, his team could have scored more goals, if they had not been wasteful in front of goal in the ongoing African Women Cup (AWCON) 2018 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to Bashiru Hayford, the Queens squandered a lot of chances, which should have been converted to get more goals, but they were squandered.

“We played a very good game and created a lot of chances, which we should have scored.

“We didn’t struggle in scoring the goals but we just wasted the chances but we thank God we held on to the lone goal, we would work on that in our subsequent matches,” he added.

Gladys Amfobea’s lone goal was enough for the queens to get on a good start in their opening game for the 11th biennial championship as they await to finish the group games against Mali and Cameroon on November 20 and 23, 2018 respectively.

Source: GNA