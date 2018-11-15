Oti Region referendum will be incident free – Police

Mr Francis Doku, Volta Regional Police Commander, has given assurance for an incident -free referendum on December 27th for the creation of the proposed Oti Region.

He said the police were ready to ensure that the exercise was smooth and successful despite some opposition across the Region.

Mr Doku said this when Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for Interior, paid a working visit to the Region.

He said the Regional Command had been able to stem crime through public engagements, intensified police/military patrols and cultivation of credible informants.

The Regional Commander however appealed for more personnel for effective and efficient policing.

Mr Dery said the visit was for him to interact with security officers, saying, government considered security “supreme” for peace and development.

He cautioned the citizenry against riotous behaviours and asked them to seek redress through appropriate quarters.

Mr Dery said about 4,000 new Police personnel would be recruited next year, 1,000 Fire Service Officers, 1,500 Prison Officers and 1000 Immigration Officers.

He said logistics were also being procured for the various security services to execute their mandates better.

Source: GNA