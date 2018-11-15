Government to take delivery of 275 ambulances in June 2019

The Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, has announced that the 275 ambulances promised by the government for each constituency would arrive in the country latest by June next year.

She said the tender document for the procurement of the ambulances was ready and that government was just waiting for the suppliers who would win the contract.

Ms Hawa Koomson announced this when she took her turn at the Meet-the-Press series in Accra.

The media encounter afforded the Sector Minister the opportunity to inform the public about the Ministry’s activities and successes chalked over the past 20 months, and also enabled journalists and media practitioners to ask her questions of public interest for clarification.

Regarding the whereabouts of the One Million Dollar per Constituency allocated to the Ministry in the 2017 Budget, the Minister said the money expired with the budget at the end of 2017 because the Ministry was putting the necessary structures in place for a smooth take off since it was newly established under President Akufo-Addo’s Administration.

Therefore, she said, it couldn’t utilise the funds for the intended purpose, hence the funds were returned to the government chest.

Responding to queries raised by former President John Mahama on the whereabouts of the “One Village, One Dam”, she said her doors are opened to assist the former president to the sites.

“I have told him if he wants to know where the dams are, he should contact me or call me and I will take him there,” she assured.

The Minister said there are 1,151 projects ongoing in the Northern Belt comprising the three northern regions, 781 in the Middle Belt made up of the Brong Ahafo, Ashanti and Eastern regions and 691 in the Southern Belt, comprising the Western, Central, Greater Accra and Volta regions.

Some of the projects include; Small Dams and Dug-outs (Village-One Dam),1000-Metric Tonnes Fabricated Warehouses, Water and Sanitation for All,10-seater Water Closet Institutional Toilets with mechanized boreholes, Community-based Mechanised Solar Powered System and One Ambulance Per Constituency.

Source: GNA