Government proposes tax incentives to promote electric cars, green initiatives

The Ministry of Energy is to introduce tax free solutions for the promotion of Full Electrical Vehicles in order to promote a technology shift from fossil-fuel-based vehicles, which is a significant source for local air pollution.

Mr Ken Ofori Atta, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, who announced this on, Thursday, during the presentation of the 2019 Budget Statement, in Accra, said the measure formed part of green initiatives measures to promote a green and sustainable economy.

He stated: “Globally, cities such as Hamburg, Oslo and London are introducing car and diesel free zones, to improve quality of life. The UK, India, France, and other countries are planning a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.”

The Minister said vehicles powered by petrol and diesel also posed serious health hazards that should be stemmed.

Mr Ofori Atta said a successful transition would require a Public-Private partnership in installing necessary infrastructure for electrical charging.

“Ghana cannot be left behind to become the dumping site for environmentally harmful products. We must be bold in developing policies that embrace these technological shifts.”

He said as Co-Chair of the UN Eminent Group of Sustainable Development Goals Advocates, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was keen to ensure that Ghana led the way in achieving Agenda 2030 through developing policies that promoted sustainability.

The Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development was expected to address the three interconnected elements of sustainable development; economic development, social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

He, therefore, called for deliberate steps to ensure that Ghana became fully Agenda 2030 compliant, leading to the accelerated and transformative general wellbeing of every Ghanaian.

Mr Ofori-Atta said plastic waste continued to be a major challenge in the area of sanitation, therefore, the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation (MESTI) was is in the process of finalising a new National Plastic Waste Policy.

The Policy would focus on strategies to promote reduction, reuse and recycling.

The Minister, therefore, urged the industrial sector to work with the Government develop alternative eco-friendly products from the natural resources.

He said the Integrated E-waste Management programme, which had been launched, would, among other things, ensure the management of E-waste in an environmentally sound manner and turn the challenges of e-waste management into green business opportunities.

The programme, he said, would lead to the creation of over 20,000 direct jobs through the establishment of a national e-waste recycling facility, associated holding centres in each regional capital and collection centres in each district.

Source: GNA