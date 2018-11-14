KNUST to re-open on Friday

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is to re-open on Friday, November 16 to pave way for academic work to resume on Monday November 19, 2018.

This follows the appointment and inauguration of a new governing council for the University by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the Chancellor of the University.

The council is chaired by Nana Effah Apenteng, a former diplomat and the paramount chief of the Bompata Traditional Area in the Asante Akim South Municipality.

With the exception of the four government appointees who are new, all the other members of the Council have been maintained by their respective institutions.

The University was closed down and the old council dissolved by government, following violent disturbances by students which led to the destruction of properties running into millions of cedis.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, speaking at the ceremony, said he has also set up a five member committee to investigate the cause of the disturbances and make appropriate recommendations to him for the necessary action.

He called on the university authorities to take all the necessary steps to ensure that academic work resumed smoothly on campus.

Source: GNA