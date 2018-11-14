Ghana, Qatar sign five agreements, including Double Taxation

Ghana and Qatar Tuesday signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of partnerships between the two countries.

The MoU include the “Agreement for the avoidance of Double Taxation and the prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on income,” which would help alleviate territorial double taxation of the same income by Ghana and the State of Qatar.

The agreements were signed when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is on a day’s official visit to Qatar, held bilateral talks with the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

The other agreements comprised “The Regulation of Manpower Employment in the State of Qatar,” signed on behalf of Ghana by Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and, on behalf of Qatar, by Mr Uposif Bin Mohammed Al Othman, Minister for Administrative Development and Labour and Social Affairs.

The third and fourth MoU were on the “Abolishing Visa Requirements for the holders of diplomatic and special passports,” and the “Establishment of consultations on issues of mutual interest between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Ghana.”

The last agreement was one between the Qatar Chamber and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President Akufo-Addo and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani pledged to deepen the ties of cooperation and bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their people.

Source: GNA