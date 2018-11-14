Ghana Health Service to embark on free yellow fever vaccination

The Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service (GHS) and some development partners would embark on a free Sub-National yellow fever vaccination campaign to vaccinate persons between 10 to 65 years from November 28 to December 4, 2018.

In a statement signed by Ms Irene Anuwa-Amarh of the New Juaben Municipal Health Service Directorate, said the exercise is being carried out in the Municipality as it was part of the 65 districts in the country identified as high risk area by the 2010 yellow fever risk assessment.

The statement said the exercise would not cover pregnant women.

It urged people who would be vaccinated to collect a yellow card from the officials engaged in the exercise as evidence that they have been vaccinated .

Source: GNA