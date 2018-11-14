Contraceptives can cause breast cancer – Surgeon

Continuous use of contraceptives among women is a high risk factor that can cause breast cancer, Dr Robert Arkoh , a surgeon has said.

He advised women to minimize use of contraceptives, give birth early, and do frequent breast examination.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a breast screening exercise held at Abesim, near Sunyani, Dr Arkoh said breast cancer can be managed if detected early and urged women to go for regular medical checkups.

More than 70 women benefited from the screening exercise, organized by the Dream Field International School.

Dr Arkoh, a specialist surgeon at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, said late child bearing was also another factor that could cause breast cancer and advised women to give birth possibly before they attain 35 years.

Mr Bernard Baffour Asare, the Headmaster of the school, said the screening forms part of the school’s social responsibility to give back to society.

Held on the theme: “your health, your wealth’’, the exercise created an opportunity for awareness creation on the causes and early symptoms of breast cancer and how women could protect themselves against it.

Mrs Mercy Ayiwa, one of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the school and prayed that the screening exercise would be sustained to benefit more women.

Source: GNA