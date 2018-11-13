Residents want government to start work on footbridge within 10 days

The residents living along the Adenta-Madina Highway, Monday, said they have given the Government a 10-day ultimatum to make good its promise to start work this week on the footbridges on the Highway to ensure pedestrian safety.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the end of a peace walk, on Monday, Mr Rashid Osei Bonsu, the Assemblyman in the La-Nkwantanang Area, urged the Government to prioritise the completion of the footbridges, the installation of adequate traffic lights, the formation of speed ramps, give designated points for pedestrian crossing points and the provide functional street lights.

He said if after the deadline no concrete action had been taken they would seek the services of lawyers to pursue a class action.

Mr Osei Bonsu said the core objective of the advocacy was to end the challenges the residents were going through as many people were being killed and maimed on the Highway.

The Police have said 24 pedestrians have died, this year, on the Highway but the residents put the figure at 194.

The latest victim was a student of the West African Secondary School, on Thursday, an incident which sparked spontaneous riots with some residents blocking the road with burning tyres.

They then clashed with riot control police and fire fighters, leading to the firing of warning shots, with a stray bullet injuring a young boy.

The Government quickly moved in on Friday to announce safety measures that would be executed in the shortest possible time.

It includes one contractor working on each bridge.

Mr Osei Bonsu said they were fully convinced that the Government had the capability to ensure that their grievances were addressed accordingly and that was why they would continue to push the authorities to act with speed.

“Our women are crying, our children are afraid and the people are worried and angry over the situation and if concrete actions are not taken immediately, the peace walks may escalate into a demonstration after a while.

He said they had come far with the advocacy as they started with petition upon petitions, continuing with engagement with the Police and then the Peace walk.

“The Government should come to our aid because we are concerned citizens but not spectators,” he said.

Mr Osei Bonsu and the leadership called on the residents to remain calm and wait for the appointed time.

In the morning they embarked on a peaceful walk from WASS to the uncompleted footbridge at the Tot to Teen School and returned to their starting point amidst drumming and singing to listen to the speeches of their leaders.

Source: GNA