There is hope for a brighter future – President declares

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufio-Addo on Sunday rallied support from Ghanaians for his government, stating that “there is hope for a better and brighter tomorrow.”

He explained that the policies and programmes being implemented by his administration “have taken root, they will grow, and bear fruits.”

Acknowledging that “life is still not as easy as it should be”, the President pointed out that his government over the last 22 months had achieved visible successes, and would continue to implement programmes that would deliver sustainable growth and improve the well-being of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service to mark the 180th anniversary of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana at the Bukom Boxing Emporium in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said he remained resolute in his determination to transform the Ghanaian economy and put the country on the path of growth and prosperity.

“My vision remains constant, to build a Ghana beyond Aid ie a Ghana that has discarded the mentality of dependence on aid charity and handouts… we can, and we should be able to build a Ghana, which look to the use of its own resources and their proper management as the way to engineer social and economic growth in our country” he stressed.

The President made reference to the improved utility services and reduced tariffs, which had made life bearable for many Ghanaians, as well as the free senior High School Policy that provided opportunity for those whose parents could not afford tuition fees.

He said though the task ahead was enormous, his administration would work diligently to fulfil the pledge of ensuring a better life for the Ghanaian.

The President told the gathering that since the establishment of the Methodist Church in the 19th century; it had impacted positively not only on the lives of its congregants “but also of residents of our capital Accra and on the people of Ghana.”

He commended the church for its contribution- for almost two decades- to the development of Ghana and urged it to continuously partner government in development.

President Akufo-Addo noted that from humble beginnings in James town, in the days of Reverend Thomas Birch Freeman, Rev. John Ahumah Solomon, Rev. John Plange and Frederick France, the Accra Diocese had grown to a membership of some 110,000, ministerial staff strength of 214, coupled with the establishment of 103 educational institutions.

Applauding successive priests and congregations for those achievements and for the many years of service and fellowship to country, President Akufo-Addo said “You have been a good example of what it means to love one another and give cheerfully to those in need .And I have no doubt that this legacy of ministry and compassion, will long grace this diocese.”

Thus, he entreated the leadership of the church to continue to invest in the moral and spiritual development of its members, saying, “the growth of the church should be measured not only by the number of its followers but also in the quality of its members who are dedicated to uphold the spiritual virtues of Jesus and who want to help build a progressive and prosperous Ghana.”

“I urge members of the Accra diocese of the Methodist church and all faithful Disciples of Christ rise to their religious responsibilities and stimulate the desired motivational spirit of renewal and transformation towards effective nation building.

“I am comforted by the assurance that the Methodist church stands shoulder to shoulder to partner with the state of Ghana to achieve the development of our nation…my prayer is that, this church would continue for the next 180 years to spread the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ win souls and serve the people of Ghana and the Almighty God”, he said

President Akufo-Addo entreated the Methodist church and all Christians in Ghana to pray for the government to fulfil its mandate.

“Please pray for me, the government and the people I have appointed to various positions that we exercise our responsibilities with humility and integrity,” he said.

Source: GNA