Danish support for Ghana funds 7,800 enterprises, trains 24,000 workers

There is a long held belief that the private sector is the engine of growth, but in reality, access to capital by the private sector, especially small enterprises is often non-existent and where it is available, the terms are hard to meet, making it harder for the private sector to function at full throttle.

It is therefore, desirable when donor partners develop programmes and set aside funds to help the private sector to develop, create opportunities, meet needs and provide jobs. The Danish government last week published a publication that evaluated and laid out its cooperation and relationship with Ghana over a ten-year period from 2007 to 2017.

During the launch, the Danish Embassy to Ghana outlined how its development wing, Danida provided support to the private sector in Ghana, through its skills development fund. Under the programme, the Embassy said 7,800 enterprises have been supported and 24,000 workers have been trained.

The Danish government through its development programmes has supported the private sector, government and decentralization, the anti-corruption fight, the judicial service, health and tax reform.

A number of Ghanaians have also benefited from education in Denmark, and there is currently a Danida Ghana Alumni – more than 100 of them.

Danida indicates that it has supported interventions in institutions for democracy and socio-economic development.

While a lot has been achieved in terms of set goals and objectives, the Embassy also pointed out that basic human rights knowledge is still wanting in Ghana.

On the mismanagement of public funds, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tove Degnbol said whenever they find deviations in how funds allocated for projects are used, they report to the Auditor-General to recover all funds that haven’t been used for purpose.

“We also report all suspicion of deviations,” she said.

The Danish government has expended some $2 billion supporting development efforts in Ghana since 1999.

Ms. Degnbol noted that support for the country’s judiciary hasn’t generated the activities hoped for, but the Ghana government will take over the budget for that sector.

By the end of this year however, support for democracy and good governance will end, she said.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

