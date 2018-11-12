AWCON 2018 Countdown: Ghana coach names final squad for Black Queens

Bashir Hayford, head coach of the female national football team, the Black Queens, has named his final squad for the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), to be hosted by Ghana.

The Black Queens, are targeting their first ever championship title in a a tournament to be staged at the Accra and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium from November 17- December 1.

Coach Hayford’s side was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Sunday afternoon, few hours before pretournament friendly against South Africa.

Philicity Asuako and Grace Asantewaa, who were in Ghana’s team for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, have been handed call ups into the squad, for the upcoming tournament.

The team also includes; experienced goalkeepers Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi, with the likes of Nana Ama Asantewaa, Samira Suleman and Priscilla Okyere.

Ghana would face Algeria in the Group A opener at the Accra stadium before taking on Mali and Cameroon in subsequent group matches.

Below is the squad:

Final list:

1. Patricia Mantey

2. Fafali Dumahisi

3. Nana Ama Asantewaa

4. Linda Eshun

5. Janet Egyir

6. Cynthia Adobea

7. Ellen Coleman

8. Faustina Ampah

9. Philicity Asuako

10. Gladys Amfobea

11. Portia Boakye

12. Elizabeth Addo

13. Sherrifatu Sumaila

14. Grace Asantewaa

15. Priscilla Okyere

16. Samira Suleman

17. Juliet Acheampong

18. Lily Niber-Lawrence

19. Mary Essiful

20. Jane Ayieyam

21. Alice Kusi

Source: GNA