UDS campuses to become autonomous universities – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that Cabinet has approved the conversion of the various campuses of the University for Development Studies (UDS) into autonomous universities to run their own affairs.

He said in line with the decision, the Wa Campus of UDS would become an autonomous university to be known as University of Business and Integrated Development Studies whiles the Navrongo Campus of UDS would also become an autonomous university to be known as University of Technology and Applied Sciences.

He said the Tamale and Nyankpala Campuses of the UDS would remain as one institution.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement during the 19th congregation and climax of UDS’ 25th anniversary celebration in Tamale on Saturday.

UDS was established in 1993 and it currently has four separate campuses, which include Wa Campus in the Upper West Region, Navrongo Campus in the Upper East Region, Nyankpala and Tamale Campuses in the Northern Region.

Part of a total of 5,766 students, who completed diplomas, undergraduate and graduate degrees, graduated on Saturday while the rest would graduate next weekend.

The President said “the bill for gazetting is currently with the Attorney General and once gazetted, it will be sent to Parliament for ratification” to formally grant autonomy to the two new universities.

The processes to convert UDS Campuses into autonomous universities began during the era of the previous government as part of government policy to have a public university in each of the 10 regions of the country.

President Akufo-Addo assured UDS and other tertiary institutions of government’s “Steadfast commitment to initiate policies and programmes in our universities to enhance the capacity of graduates from our tertiary institutions to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the country.”

He urged tertiary institutions to begin making adequate preparations towards admitting the high number of students to be churned out from the senior high schools (SHS) as a result of the implementation of the free SHS programme.

President Akufo-Addo also spoke about the UDS third trimester field practical programme, where students are posted to communities to live with the people to learn about their challenges encouraging UDS to share the reports of students from the communities with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in its catchment area to propel development.

Mr Nutifafa Kuenyehia, Chairman of the Governing Council of UDS said the university would inaugurate a business innovation centre to help students put their ideas into practice for business development.

Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, Vice-Chancellor of UDS appealed for support to build UDS’ Information and Communication Technology infrastructure to amongst others, enhance research activities of students.

Source: GNA