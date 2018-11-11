Police retrieves TMA’s stolen excavator

Police personnel from Tema, accompanied by the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and some Assembly Members on Saturday, located and retrieved the alleged stolen excavator belonging to the Assembly.

The excavator, was said to have been stolen and sold by persons including Mr Alexander Allotey, Tema Metropolitan Mechanical Engineer, Mr Lawrence Agyekum Provencal, a political aide of the MCE and an Assembly Member for the Ottawa Electoral Area and two others, who are also security aides to the MCE.

The Police located the excavator at a warehouse yard in Kpone-Kokompe near the landfill site after arresting the four upon a complaint made against them by the MCE, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La.

Mr Anang-La, during the retrieval exercise, commended the Police for doing a good job by apprehending the suspects and locating the stolen item.

He indicated that the Assembly was waiting for the Police to complete its investigations and advice the TMA on the steps to take.

He stressed that he would not protect anybody who engaged in criminal activities, that was why he handed over his aides to the Police.

The MCE advised the youth to avoid the company of bad people but rather report persons with criminal tendencies as according to him it was obvious that there were unknown persons behind the stealing of the excavator.

Source: GNA