Man jailed 10 years for impregnating his daughter

An Aflao Circuit Court has sentenced a carpenter to 10 years in prison for impregnating his daughter and forcing her to taking some herbal concoctions to terminate the pregnancy.

Eric Agbeve, 48, has pleaded not guilty to incest.

The prosecution told the court presided over by Mr. Ali Baba Abature that the suspect lived under the same room with his 20-year-old sickly and therefore, smallish daughter, in a house at Ave-Dakpa, Akatsi North District capital.

The accused took advantage of being alone with his daughter and engaged in continuous sex with her for months despite the daughter protesting.

According to the prosecution the victim became fed up and confined the father’s conduct in some neigbhours, who in turn hinted the Dakpa police.

The prosecution said the police invited and advised Agbeve to desist from the act if it were true, but he vehemently denied it, threatening to bring to book anyone who will dare accuse him so.

The suspect, however, continued the act and late 2016, the victim became pregnant, and been alarmed, Agbeve forced the victim to take some herbal concoctions to terminate the foetus, but this resulted in complications.

He then rushed victim to St. Anthony Hospital at Dzodze, where the foetus was aborted, but Agbeve’s failure to timely pay off the bills, angered the victim after days in the hospital and she narrated her ordeals to the nurses leading to Agbeve’s arrest.

Source: GNA