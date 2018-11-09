Work to begin on footbridges on Madina-Adenta Highways next week – Committee

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Roads and Highways, Transport, and Interior have announced that they are working on relevant procurement processes to resume work on the uncompleted foot bridges on the Madina-Adenta Highways within a week.

The move has been necessitated by the frequent incidents of road crashes and the resultant casualties on that stretch.

The Committee said work was to be done on an accelerated basis with multiple contractors to ensure quick completion.

This was announced in a news statement jointly issued by the Committee and signed by Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, and Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It, therefore, appealed to residents in the area to remain calm and cooperate with the Ministries as steps were being taken to savage the situation.

It said personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service have been deployed to enforce the relevant Road Traffic Regulations on speeding limits, jaywalking and pedestrian crossing.

Traffic signal lights and street lighting would be fixed to improve visibility on the corridor, it said.

The statement said the National Road Safety Commission would intensify public education and sensitization programme targeting drivers and pedestrians on the corridor.

The Madina-Adenta Highways was blocked yesterday following the death of a 19-year old student of the West Africa Senior High School who was knocked down by a speeding vehicle.

The irate youth in the area burnt car tyres and protested vehemently against the frequent knockdowns and killing of pedestrians on the stretch as well as indifference shown by the government to complete the six abandoned foot bridges along the stretch.

GNA gathered that more than 90 people have lost their lives on the highway since the road was constructed.

Source: GNA