Unilever Ghana appoints new Managing Director

Unilever Ghana appointed Mrs Gladys Amoah as the new Managing Director for Ghana.

Her appointment takes effect from November 1, 2018.

Mrs. Amoah, who was until her appointment the Customer Development Director of Unilever Ghana, takes over from Mr Ziobeieton Yeo.

Mr Yeo resigned as the Managing Director of the Company effective November 1, 2018.

Mrs Amoah was appointed Customer Development Director, Ghana, from November 1, 2016.

She has 20 years’ experience in Fast Moving Consumer Goods and held roles in both Customer Development and Marketing.

She also has experience in Foods, Out of Home (restaurant markets), Personal Care and more recently Homecare.

She joined Unilever in 2012 and was the Customer Marketing Director for Hygiene in South Africa and Personal Care Portfolio as Customer Marketing Director.

Mr Mike Ubeh, Customer Development Director for General Trade, Nigeria, will succeed Gladys as Customer Development Director, Ghana’, from January 1, 2019, reporting to Gladys.

Mr Ubeh has been a major contributor to the success of the Nigerian business over the past four years.

He is a solid campaigner in the Route-To-Market (RTM) experience, with wide and deep exposure into many Unilever businesses.

Source: GNA