Parliament calls for conciliatory approach to solving KNUST impasse

As the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) gears to re-open on November 8, Parliament on Wednesday appealed to stakeholders in its management to be conciliatory in addressing the impasse that led to its closure.

“We wish to call on all the various stakeholders, including and not limited to UTAG-KNUST, TEWU, GRASAG, the SRC and the Alumni Body to work conscientiously with one goal – the restoration of full academic work on Campus,” Mr Samuel George Nartey, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, said in Parliament.

In a statement on the “Current impasse on the Kwame Nkrumah University off Science and Technology,” the MP, who is an alumnus, condemned in no uncertain terms the demonstrations of October 22, 2018 in the University, which led to the destruction of property.

“As Technokrats, we abhor any action that seeks to undermine the laws of society and decency. Dialogue, irrespective of however slow it may appear, is always the panacea for any impasse,” Mr Nartey said.

“This point is even strengthened by news that the students’ leadership and the Management of the University have begun discussions aimed at normalising things on campus.”

Contributions from both sides of the House called for a calm and conciliatory approach to solving the impasse to restore the University back to normalcy.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council closed the KNUST following a violent demonstration by the students on campus on Monday, October 22, 2018.

This decision comes after students destroyed several personal and school property during the demonstration.

Tension developed at the University following a decision to convert all the unisex halls into mixed halls.

Following the impasse, Government has dissolved the Governing Council of the University and, in its place, inaugurated a seven-member interim committee tasked to manage the day-to-day affairs after the closure.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu and former Deputy Minister in Charge of Tertiary Education, suggested that the House invited the Sector Minister to brief the MPs on the impasse, and insisted on public universities submitting their annual reports to the House.

Source: GNA