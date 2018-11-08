Jirapa Municipal outlines measures to fight illegal mining

The Jirapa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Christine Bonbanye Amadu, has outlined measures adopted by the Assembly to fight illegal mining activities that have polluted drinkable water sources and degraded vast stretch of farmlands.

She condemned sprouting of illegal mining locally known as “galamsey” as a menace destroying water bodies in local communities, as well as degrading huge tracts of fertile lands, and called on stakeholders to join the fight in order to help nib the canker in the bud.

Madam Christine was speaking during the 2018 edition of Jirapa Municipal Assembly Town Hall Meeting, which sought to account for the use of the Assembly’s Common Fund and to brief members on government’s policies and programmes as well as take views and concerns from stakeholders.

Apart from water pollution and land degradation associated with illegal mining, she said, the scourge poses a serious challenge to future development of children as a huge number of students from several communities abandon school to engage in the illegal activity.

She sent a strong signal of caution to the illegal miners still at mining sites working despite government’s ban on illegal mining activities nationwide to desist from the act or face the full rigors of the law.

“Indeed, it is important we sound a word of caution to those who still do the illegal mining despite several warnings that the long arms of the law would soon catch up with them,” she added.

The Assembly has inaugurated the Jirapa Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) to help calm down unlawful mining.

Aside the MUSEC, the Assembly has also formed Jirapa Illegal Mining Committee (JIMC) charged with the responsibility of educating Illegal Miners on how to acquire license and mine responsibly.

The MCE appealed to the chiefs and Assembly Members to supply the anti- galamsey Task Force with the relevant information so as to nib the situation.

Assembly Members, Civil Society Organizations, NGOs, Traditional Rulers, Heads of Departments and various Youth Groups among other representatives attended the session.

Source: GNA